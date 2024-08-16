Boston

Truck rolls over, hits bridge on Storrow Drive at Fenway

Authorities say the crash was "caused by following a GPS." No injuries were reported

By Anthony Vega

NBC10 Boston

A truck rolled over and hit an overpass bridge on Boston's Storrow Drive, Massachusetts State Police said Friday.

NBC10 Boston

The tractor-truck struck the westbound overpass at the Fenway exit just after 6 a.m., according to police, who said the incident is causing traffic delays.

NBC10 Boston
Video of the incident shows the truck on its side with the roof peeled off.

Authorities say the crash was "caused by following a GPS." No injuries were reported.

