Truck rolls over on Mass. Pike in Framingham

A truck rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham early Monday morning, according to authorities.
The crash happened at about 6:35 a.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 90 at the 117 mile marker, Massachusetts State Police said.
While it wasn't immediately known what caused the tractor-trailer to rollover, there were no injuries reported.
