Framingham

Truck rolls over on Mass. Pike in Framingham

The crash happened on the westbound side of Interstate 90 at the 117 mile marker

Police Lights Generic NBC4_18

A truck rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham early Monday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened at about 6:35 a.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 90 at the 117 mile marker, Massachusetts State Police said.

While it wasn't immediately known what caused the tractor-trailer to rollover, there were no injuries reported.

This article tagged under:

FraminghamMassachusettsMassachusetts State PoliceMASS PIKE
