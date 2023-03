A truck crashed on the Bourne Rotary, near the bridge to Cape Cod, on Tuesday morning, spilling gravel onto the median of the road.

The crash and subsequent cleanup prompted the closure of the right lane of the road, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Tractor trailer rollover crash with gravel spill in #Bourne on RT-28-NB at the Bourne Rotary. The right lane is closed. Expect delays in the area. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 21, 2023

Footage from the scene showed a dump truck on its side.

