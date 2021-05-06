Truck Slams Into NH Liquor & Wine Outlet: ‘Only Casualties Were Some Wine And Spirits'

An elderly man slammed his pickup truck into the New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet Thursday morning, causing extensive damage, police said, but thankfully no one was injured.

"The only casualties were some wine and spirits," an officer on scene said.

Police responded to the store at 6 Dobson Way in Merrimack around 10:45 a.m. for a report of a vehicle that had driven into the building.

Products, shelving and displays inside the store were heavily damaged, police said, and an abundance of alcohol was visibly spilled across the floor. Responding officers also found damage to the front entry doors.

According to Merrimack police, 78-year-old Daniel Memos had arrived at the store and was parking his truck in a space in front of the main entrance. While parking, the Merrimack man mistakenly hit the accelerator. When the truck began to move forward, instead of pumping the brake, police say Memos kept his foot on the gas pedal.

Fortunately, there were no customers inside the store when Memos' truck came crashing through, and the employees who were working at the time were not injured, police said.

Memos also did not suffer any injuries in the crash, though his truck sustained minor damage.

The outlet store has significant damage and will be closed for repairs, however, police said an inspection did not find any structural damage to the building.

While the store is closed, customers are encouraged to visit nearby outlets, including the ones located at Leavy Drive in Bedford and Coliseum Ave. in Nashua.