Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Route 1

Truck Smashes Into Car on Route 1 in Norwood

Video shows the car that was hit by the truck spinning completely around after being hit

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

A truck carrying several SUVs and pickup trucks crashed into a car crossing Massachusetts Route 1 Wednesday in Norwood, police said.

Norwood police shared video of the crash, initially asking the public to call 911 if they spotted truck, with a red cab, which had carried on down the highway.

But police later said the car-carrying truck returned to the scene of the crash.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The video showed the car that was hit by the truck spinning completely around after being hit.

More Norwood news

car crash Jun 15

Driver at Large After Carjacking, Fleeing From Police in Norwood

Norwood Apr 1

Over 500 Cars Filled Up With Free Gas in Norwood Friday

This article tagged under:

Route 1Massachusettscar crashNorwoodNorwood Police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us