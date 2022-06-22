Truck Smashes Into Car on Route 1 in Norwood

A truck carrying several SUVs and pickup trucks crashed into a car crossing Massachusetts Route 1 Wednesday in Norwood, police said.

Norwood police shared video of the crash, initially asking the public to call 911 if they spotted truck, with a red cab, which had carried on down the highway.

But police later said the car-carrying truck returned to the scene of the crash.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

The video showed the car that was hit by the truck spinning completely around after being hit.