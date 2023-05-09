Truck Spills Chemical Onto I-95 South in Weston, Cleanup Ongoing

A truck traveling on Interstate 95 south in Weston, Massachusetts, spilled polyurethane across several travel lanes on Tuesday morning, creating significant traffic delays.

Troopers reported the incident just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, saying that state police and the Weston Fire Department were on scene.

Troopers and @WESTON_FIRE on scene, Rt 95 South, Weston, tractor-trailer spilled load of polyurethane. Three lanes of traffic closed. Only left breakdown lane getting by at this time. Expect delays. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 9, 2023

Only the left breakdown lane was passable as of around 10 a.m., and drivers were told to expect delays. By around 11 a.m., two lanes had been reopened.