Truck Spills Chemical Onto I-95 South in Weston, Cleanup Ongoing

By Matt Fortin

A truck traveling on Interstate 95 south in Weston, Massachusetts, spilled polyurethane across several travel lanes on Tuesday morning, creating significant traffic delays.

Troopers reported the incident just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, saying that state police and the Weston Fire Department were on scene.

Only the left breakdown lane was passable as of around 10 a.m., and drivers were told to expect delays. By around 11 a.m., two lanes had been reopened.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts State Police
