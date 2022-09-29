Truck Strikes Pedestrian on Bike in Charlestown

A bicyclist was hospitalized Wednesday night after being hit by a truck in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, police siad.

The Boston Police Department was called to the scene around 7:15 p.m. and found a truck had struck a pedestrian. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

The driver stayed on scene, according to police.

Later Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police confirmed Boston police had requested a ramp closure on Interstate 93 northbound at Exit 20, which is Sullivan Square. There was no known reopening time, and state police said drivers should expect delays in the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

An investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.