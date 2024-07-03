Massachusetts

Truck suspected in hit-and-run at Watertown restaurant located

Police in Watertown, Massachusetts, are looking for the driver of a red F-250 with lights on the roof and front-end damage after Jana Grill and Bakery was damaged in a crash

Investigators have located a truck that slammed into a restaurant in Watertown, Massachusetts, earlier this week, though it's not clear if the driver has been identified.

Jana Grill and Bakery, a popular Mediterranean restaurant at the intersection of Watertown Street and Galen Street, was forced to close after the crash on Monday. It's owned by an Armenian family that relies on the business to make ends meet.

The man involved in the crash was driving in a red pickup truck and was captured on camera at 2:19 a.m. Monday as he turned the corner on Galen Street, driving through straight into the building, knocking down a pole before hitting the brick wall, according to Watertown police.

The man then drove away.

Investigators said Wednesday that they have located the truck, though they did not say if the driver was identified or if any charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing.

It's unclear when the building will be repaired and the restaurant restored.

