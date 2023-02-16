Local

Braintree

Trucks Burn at Braintree Facility; Neighbors Asked to Stay Inside, Close Windows

Officials in Braintree, Massachusetts, asked people nearby to stay indoors with their windows closed as firefighters battle a blaze at the Clean Harbors facility

By Kirsten Glavin

A fire at a facility that handles hazardous materials in Braintree, Massachusetts, has prompted a warning from town officials.

The fire broke out at the Clean Harbors facility, which handles hazardous materials. At least three trucks could be seen burning.

Braintree officials are urging people in the area to stay in their homes with the windows closed.

Authorities did not say whether any injuries had been reported.

No further details were available.

