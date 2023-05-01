Local

Sturbridge

Trucks Spill Cargo, Fuel Onto I-84 During Crash in Sturbridge

The injuries from the crash are believed to be minor, state police said

By Matt Fortin

Massachusetts State Police

A crash that involved two big rig trucks and a car on Interstate 84 in central Massachusetts ended with cargo, debris and fuel spilling onto the highway, according to state troopers.

The crash happened Monday morning on the eastbound side of the interstate in Sturbridge.

Traffic had to be diverted through the weigh station, as crews cleaned up the mess from the crash.

Injuries from the crash are believed to be minor, state troopers said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

