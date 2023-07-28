Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Somerville

True Bistro in Somerville's Teele Square to close permanently

By Boston Restaurant Talk

A file photo of chairs stacked on a table at a closed restaurant.
Getty Images, File

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A vegan restaurant in Somerville whose future had been in question in the early days of the pandemic will soon be shutting down for good.

According to a Facebook post from the place, True Bistro in Teele Square is closing its doors after business hours on August 27, with the post saying the following:

News you may not want to hear but here it goes. We can't thank you all enough for the support and love over the years, for choosing us to help celebrate life's big moments, and for embracing the vegan dishes we’ve created and shared.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A note within the post indicates that the closure of True Bistro--which shut down indefinitely in September of 2020 but reopened the following spring--stems from the cost of labor, increased food prices, and not being able to reach pre-pandemic sales while also using up its government funding from the pandemic. 

The address for True Bistro is 1153 Broadway, Somerville, MA, 02144. Its website is at https://truebistroboston.com/


Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

january 6 2 mins ago

Massachusetts man who said he would “grab Nancy Pelosi by the hair” facing charges for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Cape Cod 30 mins ago

Celebration of life for 17-year-old Mass. girl killed in boating crash

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!

[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Somerville
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us