US hockey team GM says Trump would be welcome at final with Canada in Boston

The general manager of the United States team in the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament said he would welcome a visit from President Donald Trump to the championship game between the U.S. and Canada on Thursday night.

Bill Guerin, who played 18 years in the NHL for eight teams, said on Fox News that Trump’s presence would give a boost to the rivalry between the North American hockey powers. He credited Trump’s tariff threats and talk of making Canada the 51st U.S. state for ratcheting up the intensity in their fight-filled matchup in the preliminary round.

“We would love it if President Trump was in attendance,” Guerin said in the interview broadcast on Monday. “We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff. Listen, we’re just trying to represent our country the best way we can.”

The tournament marks the return of the top hockey stars to international play after sitting out the last two Olympics.

The international tournament replacing the NHL All-Star Game is being played at TD Garden.

The United States beat Canada 3-1 on Saturday in a game that began with three fights in the first nine seconds. The quality of play, intensity of emotions and geopolitical backdrop have drawn comparisons to the Americans’ “Miracle on Ice” victory over the Soviet Union at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

“I think there was a little bit of a political flair to it. It’s just the time that we’re in,” Guerin said. “If you let it get the better of you, then you’re in trouble. But I do think the players used it as inspiration.”

Since his Jan. 20 inauguration, Trump has attended the Super Bowl and NASCAR's Daytona 500.

Canada forward Brandon Hagel said Tuesday his team didn't need any extra motivation, referencing American players having discussed over group chats their plan to start the previous game with fights.

“I think we’re out there playing for the flag, not the cameras. That’s a part of Canada that we have in there. We don’t need to initiate anything. We don’t have any group chats going on,” Hagel said. “We’re going out there playing our game and then giving it everything and doing it for our country.”