Trump Administration targets Harvard with possible sanctions investigation: Report

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is working to initiate further federal action directed at Harvard University, this time in the form of a sanctions investigation over a health insurance conference in China, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

The Times, citing people familiar with the matter and documents, reported that Rubio approved a recommendation to the Treasury Department in May to open an investigation into the Ivy League school.

The investigation would reportedly look into whether Harvard violated federal sanctions through its involvement with the Training Course on Health Financing. The Times reported that the conference was a collaboration between Harvard, the World Bank and the National Health Insurance Administration, which is an organization within the Chinese government.

It's unclear whether an investigation has been initiated.