Trump administration threatens to decertify Harvard's student exchange program

The Trump administration is threatening to pull Harvard University's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification if it does not give the federal government information about students in the country on visas.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a press release Wednesday that Secretary Kristi Noem had sent the school "a scathing letter demanding detailed records on Harvard's foreign student visa holders' illegal and violent activities by April 30, 2025, or face immediate loss of Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The department did not say how many students' records it was demanding or list specific criminal allegations.

The federal government followed through on its threats to the funding of Harvard University if it did not comply with the administration's demanded changes.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The announcement comes after the school said on Monday that it would not comply with a list of demands from the Trump administration, which, in turn, froze $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million worth of contracts. The Department of Education had previously said the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism was reviewing the school's funding.

Noem also announced Wednesday that more than $2.7 million in DHS grants to Harvard had been terminated.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"Harvard bending the knee to antisemitism — driven by its spineless leadership — fuels a cesspool of extremist riots and threatens our national security," Noem said in a statement shared by the department. "With anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology poisoning its campus and classrooms, Harvard's position as a top institution of higher learning is a distant memory. America demands more from universities entrusted with taxpayer dollars."

The department pulled $800,303 in funding under the Implementation Science for Targeted Violence Prevention grant — which it said "branded conservatives as far-right dissidents in a shockingly skewed study" — and $1,934,902 from the Blue Campaign Program Evaluation and Violence Advisement grant — which it said "funded Harvard's public health propaganda."

The DHS website describes the Blue Campaign as "a national public awareness campaign designed to educate the public, law enforcement, and other industry partners to recognize the indicators of human trafficking, and how to appropriately respond to possible cases."

After Harvard University refused to comply with a list of demands from the Trump administration, it's had billions of dollars in federal funds frozen. Here's a summary of where we are, and context from political commentator Sue O'Connell — she says the school has learned from its experience over centuries, and explains why the loss of funding has impacts, despite Harvard's wealth.

Local leaders have praised Harvard for not acceding to the administration's demands.

"I applaud Harvard University for not giving into the bullying," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said Tuesday.

"It's important to see those who have the resources and who have the platform stand up for what's right," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that there were "countless examples" proving "illegal discrimination" on Harvard's campus.

Columbia University, a fellow Ivy League institution, agreed last month to a set of policy changes demanded by the Trump Administration under threat to its funding.