New details about Trump assassination attempt

We're learning more Monday morning about the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The FBI is now saying they believe the shooter, who apparently had bomb making materials in his car, acted alone.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In the wake of the attempted assassination of Trump, President Joe Biden addressed the nation Sunday night, asking Americans to lower the temperature in politics, heading into an already heated election this November.

"Disagreement is inevitable in American democracy. It's part of human nature. But politics must never be a literal battlefield or God forbid, a killing field," said Biden.

Trump supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania, screamed and watched in horror as the former president wiped blood off his right ear, then ducks.

"All we know is we heard gunshots. And we look at the stage and Trump's not there," said Robert Philpot.

The political violence unraveling at a rally on Saturday, with those in the crowd running for safety.

"It was just mass chaos, people screaming," said Todd Gerhart, co-founder of Make Honey Great Again.

Federal officials confirm the attempted assassination was carried out by a gunman named Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The 20-year-old was allegedly perched on a rooftop outside the venue armed with an AR-15-style rifle before being shot dead by the Secret Service.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro identified the fatally wounded victim as 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, a former firefighter who, according to his wife, was a hero.

Two others were sent to the hospital are now in stable condition.

We still do not know if this attempted assassination of Trump was politically motivated.

According to the FBI, the shooter didn't have any threatening comments on social media or other ideological positions.

The search for a motive continues Monday morning.

Boston Globe reporter had front row seat to history

Boston Globe reporter James Pindell, who's been covering politics for more than 15 years, was at the rally in Pennsylvania when shots rang out and Trump was escorted off the stage.

Pindell has been going to dozens of rallies and this type of thing, he says, is his biggest fear.

What's notable is that 25 minutes before Trump took the stage, he could sense something was off.

He could see Secret Service agents scanning the area, pointing in the direction of ultimately where the shooter was located.

Attention is now shifting to the future of the presidential election following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

When the shots rang out, he was looking down, writing notes for a story but those sounds, which he describes as loud popping noises, and the screams that came after he says will be something that will stick with him.

"It was shock is this really happening," said Pindell. "This was in a county fairground…nowhere to go."

According to the Congressional Research Service report, at least seven of the past nine presidents have been targets of assaults, attacks or assassination attempts. But this attack is being considered the most serious attempt to kill a president or presidential candidate since 1981.

Security concerns at the Republican National Convention

Tensions are running high across the nation after former President Donald Trump was injured in an assassination attempt over the weekend in Pennsylvania but now, the focus is turning to security at the Republican National Convention.

Trump says its business as usual, and he will give his address on Thursday.

Safety and security are always a concern at a large-scale event like the RNC, but in light of the attempted assassination, an even bigger microscope has been put on the security plans in Milwaukee.

The Secret Service says there are no known threats against the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee or any specific threats against anyone attending the convention.

Helicopters could be seen flying above the venue this weekend, tall fences are being put in place, barricades are set up, along with several security checkpoints and a large visible presence of uniformed officers.

But interestingly, the Secret Service says it is making "no" changes to its security plan for the convention.

"During our extensive planning efforts, we have accounted for various security scenarios that may arise and we are confident in the plan. We have implemented for the Republican National Convention this week. That security plan will remain in place," said Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, RNC coordinator of the Secret Service.

"We're working as hard as we can around the clock, putting forth the effort that's necessary, not only for this RNC, but for our city. As the chief executive of our police department here, it is important that we are also understanding the concern in our city. So, this is for those who are attending the RNC, but we are taking care of this city, period," said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

The RNC coordinator of the Secret Service did say they will continue to assess the security environment and adapt security measures as needed. It is a coordinated effort between local, state and federal law enforcement.

Concerns turn to future of presidential election

Politicians and voters alike are wondering, "How this attack could impact the elections this November?"

We really have to look at the independent voters — those that have been on the fence this whole time. National polls showed before this incident, Biden had a slim lead over Trump.

but the timing of all this comes days before the republican national convention where trump is expected to accept the nomination for the party for the third straight election cycle…

NBC10 Boston caught up with some people in New Hampshire Sunday and asked them the very question — Do you think this will help or hurt former president Donald Trump?

"I'm not really sure," said one person.

"I think he can use this to his advantage," said another.

"I think he has got this in the bag," added another.

Trump is expected to address what happened in his first speech at the Republican National Convention, which begins Monday.