Trump border czar Tom Homan says ICE arrested 370 in Boston and surrounding areas

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar, who promised to "bring hell" to Boston, said in a social media post Monday that ICE arrested 370 immigrants in Boston and surrounding areas in the past week.

He said in a post on X that he traveled to Boston last Tuesday -- "as promised" -- kicking off a 5-day operation with ICE, the FBI, ATF, the DEA, U.S. marshals and U.S. Diplomatic Security Service.

He said 370 immigrants were arrested, a majority of whom were "significant criminals." He said the arrests included six foreign fugitives, four of whom were wanted for murder or to serve a criminal sentence for murder. He said others were drug traffickers, child sexual predators or wanted for other "violent public safety threats."

"These officers and agents made the neighborhoods of Boston and Massachusetts much safer. They risked their own safety by arresting these criminals on the street, rather than a jail. Governor Healy and Mayor Wu should be ashamed of supporting sanctuary policies," Homan added. "Releasing public safety threats back into the public, rather than working with ICE at the jails, puts the public at great risk. President Trump’s 'all of government effort' to arrest and remove the WORST FiRST is making our communities safer every day. President Trump is a Game Changer who is keeping his promises to the American people. Much more to do, but it will be done!"

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Healey and Wu for their reaction to Homan's comments.

During her State of the City address last week, Wu directly responded to Homan's proclamation that he was "bringing hell" to Boston.

"Boston is the target in this fight for our future because we are the cradle of democracy, pioneers of the public good, the stewards and keepers of the American dream. We were built on the values this federal administration seeks to tear down," Wu said. "But for 395 years, come high water or hell — no matter who threatens to bring it — Boston has stood up for the people we love and the country we built, and we're not stopping now."

"Two weeks ago, I went down to D.C. because Congress had some questions about how we do things here in Boston," she added. "Now it might have been my voice speaking into the microphone that day, but it was 700,000 voices that gave Congress their answer: This is our city. No one tells Boston how to take care of our own. Not kings, and not presidents who think they are kings. Boston was born facing down bullies."