2nd federal judge orders temporary pause to Trump's funding freeze

A second federal judge on Friday ordered a temporary pause in Trump administration efforts to freeze federal funding in the latest twist over the spending of trillions of dollars in grants and loans.

Judge John McConnell sided with nearly two dozen states that requested an order preventing most federal agencies from halting funding until the court rules on a request from the states for a preliminary injunction.

“During the pendency of the Temporary Restraining Order, Defendants shall not pause, freeze, impede, block, cancel, or terminate Defendants’ compliance with awards and obligations to provide federal financial assistance to the States, and Defendants shall not impede the States’ access to such awards and obligations, except on the basis of the applicable authorizing statutes, regulations, and terms,” wrote McConnell, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama.

The federal government had opposed the order, arguing there was no basis for what they described as “sweeping relief.”

McConnell’s decision comes despite the Office of Management and Budget rescinding a memo that froze spending on federal loans and grants.

The memo, which was issued earlier this week by the OMB, had frightened states, schools and organizations that rely on trillions of dollars from Washington.

Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan blocked the funding freeze only minutes before it was scheduled to take effect in a separate lawsuit brought by nonprofit groups that receive federal money, but it lasted until Monday afternoon.