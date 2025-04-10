Trump Administration

Trump hits back with a 125% tariff in escalating trade war with China

The U.S. and China are trading tit-for-tat hikes in an ongoing trade war

By Alysha Palumbo

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday a 90-day pause on tariffs for more than 75 countries that did not retaliate after his baseline tariffs went into effect, sending stocks surging following days of losses.

Trump has doubled down on China however, increasing tariffs on that country again; Chinse goods coming into the U.S. now face a 125% tax after China announced reciprocal tariffs of 84% that took effect overnight.

"China, they kept escalating and escalating, and now they have 125% tariffs that will be effective immediately," Sec. Scott Bessent, U.S. Department of the Treasury, said.

The Trump administration announced a 90-day pause on tariffs Wednesday for trading partners that did not retaliate against the U.S.
"They are dying to make a deal, 'please, please sir make a deal.' They want to make a deal. They really do. They want to make a deal. They just don't know how to get it started because they're proud people," Trump has said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Adam Schiff is calling for an insider trading investigation because of the timing of how this all played out.

Shortly after the markets opened, Trump posted to Truth Social that “this is a great time to buy!”

A few hours later, he paused tariffs and markets spiked.

