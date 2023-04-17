Local

MANCHESTER

Trump Holding April Campaign Event in Manchester, NH

Donald Trump remains a strong contender to win the Republican primary, leading the field of potential candidates in New Hampshire, according to one recent poll

By Asher Klein

Former President Donald Trump is making a presidential campaign stop in New Hampshire next week.

The candidate in the 2024 race will head to The Armory at the DoubleTree in downtown Manchester Thursday, April 27, for an afternoon speech, his campaign said Monday.

Trump last appeared in New Hampshire in January, when he was the keynote speaker at a New Hampshire Republican State Committee fundraiser.

Last month, Trump became the first president, sitting or former, to be criminally indicted, pleading not guilty to charges of falsifying business records in New York. He's under investigation in other cases as well.

However, Trump remains a strong contender to win the Republican primary, leading the field of potential candidates in New Hampshire with 42%, ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, according to an April 3 poll from the Saint Anselm College Survey Center at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

DeSantis, who hasn't yet declared if he'll run for president, made his first New Hampshire visit of the election cycle last week.

As he weighs a run for the Republican presidential nomination, Ron DeSantis made a speech in the Granite State.

