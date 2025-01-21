As Trump remakes US immigration policy, Mass. braces for major change

President Donald Trump on Monday signed several executive orders on immigration, some new, others that bring back policy from his first term stem the flow of immigrants crossing the border illegally.

The policies come amid reports of mass deportations set for this week in several cities across the country, possibly including Boston.

"I will declare a national emergency at our southern border," Trump said during his inaugural address.

Among the executive orders are: ending birthright citizenship (which is protected under the Constitution), ending the "catch and release" of migrants at the border, designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, resuming construction of the border wall and reinstating the "remain in Mexico" policy that forces asylum seekers to petition from the other side of the border.

In Massachusetts, advocates and leaders are bracing for the sudden change in federal immigration policy.

"A lot of people are seeking advice for the first time in decades," said immigration attorney Janeth Moreno, who worked with migrants who were shipped from Texas to Martha's Vineyard by orders of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022.

She and others have been preparing their clients for these policies and the impact it may have their lives and their loved ones, including anticipated Immigration and Customs Enforcement roundups for the mass deportations that Trump campaigned on.

"Some of the new questions that we never, never experience before here are U.S. citizens asking, 'Am I going to be okay?'" Moreno said.

Trump's immigration agenda was met with outcry from pro-immigrant groups in Boston, who rallied outside of City Hall Monday.

"Immediately, we have to take a stand and say we oppose his agenda. We're going to build a mass movement in the streets," rallygoer Elan Axel Bank said.

A few hundred people held a protest march in Boston to oppose newly inaugurated President Donald Trump's immigration policies, which reportedly include a looming ICE raid in Boston.

Democratic officials in Massachusetts were regrouping.

"Dr. King did tell us that organizing is our most powerful weapon," said U.S. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley at her own rally in Roxbury — she opted not to attend the inauguration.

Asked how she is preparing for potential federal immigration operations, Gov. Maura Healey said, "There's been a lot of talk about a lot of different things happening. We just have to wait and see."

Healey said she will work with the new administration in going after violent immigrant criminals, but also drew a line.

"The targeting of individuals who have lived peacefully here, working here, paying taxes here, raising their families here, you know, is just something that I think is really wrong and ill-advised," she said.

At the rally in Boston Monday, resident Pilar Galvez shared why she was taking part.

"I am here to walk with my community because the migrants work hard for the economy of the United States," said she said. "There are small businesses, big businesses. The migrants are the labor that help America to be better."

Jon Fetherston, who ran the migrant shelter in Marlborough for nine months, said he agrees with the Trump policy of removing serious criminals through deportation "100%."

"Ensuring the safety and well-being of our community should be the top priority of any elected officials and also members of our community." he said, adding he expects a federal operation "within days if not hours."