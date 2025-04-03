‘Casual cruelty': Reaction in Mass. to Trump's $106M cut to K-12 school funding

Another series of federal cuts is sparking concern in Massachusetts.

Leaders at the local, state and federal level have been sounding off since the Trump administration announced plans to recover $2 billion in pandemic-era education funds intended to improve school facilities and address students' overall health. That includes $106 million in school funding grants to Massachusetts, the Healey administration said Tuesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"It doesn't make any sense! It doesn't make us stronger, it doesn't make us smarter," Gov. Maura Healey said of the cuts.

"What we are seeing is this casual cruelty," said Rep. Katherine Clark, the House Minority whip.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"This is money the districts will no longer have available to support their efforts going forward. We're deeply alarmed," Massachusetts Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler said.

Gov. Maura Healey is expressing concern about how some of President Donald Trump's moves will affect Massachusetts.

Springfield is being hit the hardest in the Bay State, losing over $47 million in ESSER funds. That's followed by New Bedford, with over $15 million lost.

Revere is losing $4.5 million, said Clark, who represents the city, adding, "That was going to enable them to rebuild an elementary school. That project will be halted."

In a letter, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said funds were intended to be spent by September 2024 and previously granted extensions were reconsidered. Districts had "ample time" to spend the funds, she said.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

But Healey said, "There were funds that were already appropriated, they were already sent to us to use."

Massachusetts leaders are weighing how to respond to this action. Clark said they will rely on the courts to restore this funding.