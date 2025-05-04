President Trump says he will direct agencies to reopen Alcatraz

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he is ordering the reopening of Alcatraz, a shuttered prison on an island in the San Francisco Bay.

The president said he will be directing the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to reopen and "enlarge" the prison.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Trump cited violent crime and a need to protect the American public for the move and plans to use the notorious island to "house America’s most ruthless and violent Offender."

"We will no longer be held hostage to criminals, thugs, and Judges that are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals, who came into our Country illegally," the president said in his message on Truth Social. "The reopening of ALCATRAZ will serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The order comes as Trump has been in a public clash with the courts as his government attempted to send accused gang members to a prison in El Salvador.

Alcatraz Island was included as part of the National Park Service unit in 1972 when Congress created the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, Alcatraz was closed because it was too expensive to operate. When the prison closed in 1963, it was estimated that upwards of $5 million was needed to restore and maintain the prison.

"That figure did not include daily operating costs - Alcatraz was nearly three times more expensive to operate than any other Federal prison," the bureau's website read.

In 1959, the daily per capita cost at Alcatraz was $10.10, according to the federal agency.

While in operation, the prison, dubbed "The Rock", housed criminals like Al Capone and George “Machine Gun” Kelly. In the 29 years the prison was open, about 36 men attempted to escape the prison, but all were caught or didn't survive, per the FBI.

The island sees over 1 million visitors a year and has been the subject of many mainstream movies.

The National Park Service and Alcatraz officials did not immediately respond to NBC Bay Area's request for comment.

Since the announcement, Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) said the move is a "crusade to sabotage the rule of law."

"Trump’s edict that Alcatraz — which is a museum — will be reopened as a prison is absurd on its face," Wiener said. "This major tourist attraction generates significant revenue for the federal government and supports many jobs. "He specifically points to judges who won’t let him deport whomever he wants without due process as justification for this stunt. If Trump is serious about doing this, it’s just one more step in his dismantling of democracy — a domestic gulag right in the middle of San Francisco Bay.”

U.S. House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi took to social media and questioned the announcement. The president's announcement was "not a serious one," she wrote on X.

The office of Governor Gavin Newsom also said the move appeared to be "distraction day again in Washington, D.C.”