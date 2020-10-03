Trump Supporters Caravan From Mass. to NH in Show of Support for President

Trump supporters took to the roads of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Saturday in what they were calling a caravan in support of the president's reelection.

The event comes as the president is in the nation's top military hospital receiving receiving remdesivir after being diagnosed with coronavirus, his exact condition unclear amid conflicting responses from his doctors and administration officials speaking anonymously.

Dozens of cars, SUVs, trucks and motorcycles gathered at the start of the caravan's route in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Many of the vehicles were decked out with flags and signs supporting the president.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, a Trump supporter and event organizer, said there were about 200 vehicles before the group reached Braintree. The route was slated to travel around Boston on I-495 before heading up I-93 to Nashua, New Hampshire.

Wow! About 200 vehicles so far and we haven’t even arrived at the Braintree stop yet. Amazing support for @realDonaldTrump! For 3.5 years he’s fought for us, so we’re going to fight for him in these last 31 days. Rally is rolling! All aboard the Trump Victory Train! pic.twitter.com/O4486a5au2 — Sheriff Thomas Hodgson (@SheriffHodgson) October 3, 2020

Prizes were going to be awarded to supporters with the best-decorated vehicles, according to Hodgson.

Trump supporters have organized other caravans around the country, along with boat parades. A boat parade was held in Newburyport last month.

Organizers of Saturday's caravan said they aimed to make it the largest in the country, though it wasn't clear if they'd achieved that goal.