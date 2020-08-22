Local

Election 2020

Trump Supporters Hold Boat Parade in Newburyport

Dozens of supporters came by boat, waving flags, while others looked by on land.

By Jeff Saperstone

Boaters lined up off the coast of Salisbury Beach on Saturday to take part in a rally on the water in support of President Donald Trump.

Dozens of supporters came by boat, waving flags, while others looked by on land. Attendee Virginia Parker, of Haverhill, said she thinks this will be a close election.

"We've got a lot of supporters out here," Parker said. "Get out to vote. Get others that you know don't vote out to vote."

Rally organizers said they urged people to wear masks and practice social distancing. The rally took boaters from Salisbury Beach to Newburyport Harbor.

“We feel that it’s a good way for us boaters to show support for our great country, our president, the men and women in law enforcement and also the armed services," one of the organizers told NBC 10 Boston.

Similar events have been held across the country as traditional Trump rallies in arenas have not been held due to COVID-19 concerns. But not everyone in Salisbury agrees with the message.

"It makes me a little disappointed to see this happening," said Ray Harmony. "I don’t agree with a lot of what’s going on but everyone has the right to express themselves in a way they feel fit."

Environmental police and the Coast Guard were on hand to make sure everyone remained safe.

