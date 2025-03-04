Economy

What could Trump's tariffs mean for consumers in Massachusetts?

Experts expect this trade war could escalate in the days and weeks ahead

The dollar took a step back from its tariff-driven rally, leaving it below recent peaks as traders waited on U.S. inflation data and news on the broader trade front.
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

President Donald Trump's tariffs against Canada and Mexico have gone into effect, with a 25% tax on imports from both countries kicking in at midnight.

Canadian energy products are getting a lower 10% tariff. Plus, the 10% tariff that Trump placed on Chinese goods last month is doubling to 20%.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

In response, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country would slap tariffs on more than $100 billion of American goods over the course of 21 days. China announced Tuesday it will impose additional tariffs of up to 15% on imports of key U.S. farm products, including chicken, pork, soy and beef. Mexico has yet to respond to the tariffs.

So what does that mean to you?

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The impact of those tariffs will be felt when you’re buying groceries, purchasing alcohol and fueling up your vehicle.

You’ll also see increased prices for lumber, and in a few days, tariffs are added to aluminum and steel – which will impact construction prices, car prices, car repairs and insurance.

The president of the Massachusetts Homebuilders Association says President Trump's tariffs could potentially increase construction costs, which would be an issue passed along to homebuyers. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Chicopee 36 mins ago

Eastbound side of Mass. Pike closed in Chicopee due to rollover crash

Governor Maura Healey says the cost could be $910 million a year for Massachusetts consumers.

Most of the increased costs would be added to gas and heating oil prices.

Experts estimate you’ll pay over 20 cents more per gallon at the pump and for oil deliveries.

Tariffs are essentially taxes paid at the border by importers, who then either eat the costs themselves or pass some or all of it onto their customers — and ultimately, consumers.

News of this trade war hit Wall Street hard Monday.

The Dow Jones dropped more than 600 points and the NASDAQ fell 3%. It was the worst day of trading since December.

Experts expect this trade war could escalate in the days and weeks ahead.

This article tagged under:

Economy
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us