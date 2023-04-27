Local

Trump to Deliver Remarks Thursday in New Hampshire

The former president will be speaking in Manchester Thursday afternoon

By Matt Fortin

Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks on Thursday in Manchester, New Hampshire, as the former president continues campaigning for another term in the White House, while simultaneously facing a number of criminal charges in the hush money case involving Stormy Daniels.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Armory at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Manchester.

Doors for the event open at 1 p.m., and people are able to RSVP for up to two tickets per phone number on Trump's website.

Trump's visit to the Granite State comes just days after current President Joe Biden announced that he's running for reelection in 2024. As Trump continues to see strong polling numbers among GOP voters, a rematch between he and Biden seems to be a strong possibility — one that many America are unhappy with.

