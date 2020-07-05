Trump to Hold Outdoor Rally in Portsmouth, NH This Week

President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold an outdoor rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire this week, his campaign announced Sunday.

The rally is slated to be held Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Portsmouth International Airport.

The rally comes after controversial appearances in Tulsa, Oklahoma last month and at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota last week and as coronavirus cases continue to spike around the country.

In a release, Hogan Gidley, Trump's campaign press Secretary, said attendees would be provided with face masks that they would be "strongly encouraged" to wear.

Gidley, who said there would be "ample access" to hand sanitizer at the rally, added: "We look forward to so many freedom-loving patriots coming to the rally and celebrating America, the greatest country in the history of the world."

The New Hampshire Democratic Party slammed Trump for his response to the pandemic, saying, "Instead of helping our state safely recover, Trump is flying in for a political rally that will only further highlight the chaos he has caused."