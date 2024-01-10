Trump to make campaign stop in NH next week

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a campaign stop in New Hampshire next week.

The 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Atkinson Country Club. Doors open at 2 p.m.

His speech will come exactly one week before New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation presidential primary and just one day after the Iowa caucuses.

Trump was last in New Hampshire on Dec. 18, when he held a rally at the University of New Hampshire in Durham.

"We are going to win the New Hampshire primary, then we are going to crush crooked Joe Biden next November," he said at the time, reminding supporters that he ensured their state would continue to host the nation's first primary after Iowa's kickoff caucuses.

"New Hampshire is going to weed out the insincere RINOs … Republicans in name only," Trump said, referring to rivals Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who was endorsed by Trump in 2018, and Nikki Haley, Trump's former U.N. ambassador. Trump warned that his allies-turned-opponents "will betray you just like they betrayed me."

Trump made eight campaign visits to New Hampshire last year.

The latest polls have Trump stll in first place in the Granite State, ahead of a suddenly surging Nikki Haley, who has been endorsed by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.