Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Donald Trump

Trump to Rally in New Hampshire on Eve of State’s Primary

The 'Keep America Great' rally will be held at the SNHU arena in Manchester

Election 2020 Trump Map
AP

New Hampshire is getting its first campaign rally of the 2020 campaign season from President Donald Trump, and it will be held on the eve of the state's first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Trump's Republican reelection campaign on Thursday announced a Feb. 10 "Keep America Great" rally at the SNHU arena in Manchester.

"Under President Trump, New Hampshire is booming with an unemployment rate of 2.6% — one of the lowest rates in the country," said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. "President Trump looks forward to returning to the Granite State to celebrate his message of 'Promises Made, Promises Kept.'"

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 19 mins ago

84-Year-Old Mass. Woman Pleads Guilty to Stealing Social Security Benefits

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

2 Teens Rescued After Falling Through Ice in Taunton

New Hampshire holds its presidential primary Feb. 11. Democratic candidates competing for the nomination include former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, among others.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpNew Hampshire Primary
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us