Trump's latest restriction on Harvard leaves foreign students little time to pivot

As President Donald Trump continues to come down on Harvard University, one expert explained how the latest order to restrict foreigners from entering the United States to study at the school will have immediate impacts for students.

"I would be tempted to say that for most students they are going to take the safe route of transferring or going back to their home country and reapplying to another university," explained Vanessa Reynolds, an immigration paralegal.

The president signed an executive order Wednesday that suspends entry into the U.S. for any new Harvard University student or researcher under the F, M or J student and exchange visitor visas. It will primarily impact new students, though the president has also ordered Secretary of State Marco Rubio to "consider revoking existing F, M, or J visas for existing Harvard students.

"Harvard University is no longer a trustworthy steward of international student and exchange visitor programs," the order says.

Reynolds said students will have little time to consider their options if they had intended to start in the fall semester.

"There’s a very thorough background check and it’s a six to 10-month process to get approved for your student visa and pick your college, so to pivot, even though we’re just in June, even to pivot for the next semester can be very difficult," she said.

The school continues to fight back, accusing the Trump administration of attempting to deprive it of its constitutional right to free speech.

"This is yet another illegal retaliatory step taken by the Administration in violation of Harvard's First Amendment rights," a spokesperson for the university said in a statement. "Harvard will continue to protect its international students."

The entry suspension is set to last six months with the possibility for extension. It should be noted that the order provides a loophole for students "whose entry is deemed in the national interest."

Many U.S. universities, including Harvard, rely on the tuition of by foreign students, who often pay more than their American classmates. These students also often stay after they graduate, contributing to U.S. innovation and the economy. Some experts have said restricting this will bar talent from the country and benefit our competitors in other countries.

The executive order came as the president announced a new travel ban on whole countries.

It's the latest salvo in the battle between the Trump administration and Harvard, including over the school's ability to host international students. Last month, the Department of Homeland Security revoked Harvard's access to the Student Exchange Visa Program, through which foreign students are admitted to the country, but a federal judge quickly blocked the move.

In a lawsuit filed Friday in federal court in Boston, Harvard said the government's action violates the First Amendment and will have an "immediate and devastating effect for Harvard and more than 7,000 visa holders."

The administration has claimed that Harvard has let its campus become unsafe and foster antisemitism, a claim Harvard has denied. But Trump's order cited that, as well as "discrimination against non-preferred races, national origins, shared ancestries, or religions."