VIDEO: Truro Home in Danger of Collapse Survives Weekend Storm

A Truro home that appears in danger of falling into the ocean survived this weekend's blizzard.

The Boston Globe reports that the building was once a US Coast Guard building and has been standing at 133 South Pamet Road since 1850.

According to a statement from the town, the property owners were in touch with officials ahead of the storm. The town monitors at-risk properties during such storms, when coastal flooding and erosion can become dangerous.

The town noted that the property owner has been working to stabilize the pilings before the storm hit. The previous storm in the area ate away at 20 feet of dune from the ocean side of the property, exposing the pilings that now sit precariously on the dune overlooking Ballston Beach.

Town officials said there are plans to move the property.

The house's highly visible location on the beach has led to a multitude of images posted on social media over the years showing the impacts of erosion.

FEMA warns that as global sea levels rise, coastal sea erosion will only become more of a threat to shoreline homes. There are various state and local regulations surrounding efforts to protect at-risk areas.