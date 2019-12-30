TSA Finds Loaded Gun in Man’s Bag at Boston’s Logan Airport

Officials say a New Hampshire man was caught trying to bring a loaded handgun onto a plane Monday morning at Boston's Logan International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration officers spotted the .45-caliber handgun when the man's belongings entered the X-ray machine.

The gun was loaded with one bullet in the chamber. An additional magazine was also found, officials said. In all, there were 14 bullets.

TSA officers contacted the Massachusetts State Police, who took possession of the handgun and detained the man for questioning. The man, whose name has not been released, is a resident of Hooksett, New Hampshire.

The TSA has now found 18 guns at Logan checkpoints this year.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared.