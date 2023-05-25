TSA to Give Summer Travel Update at Logan Ahead of Holiday Weekend

The TSA is expected to speak with news media on Thursday morning at Boston's Logan International Airport, ahead what's expected to be a heavy summer travel season in New England.

If you're planning to fly, you may want to give yourself some extra time —arrive at least two hours early at the airport, and make that three hours early for an international flight.

For people who still need to book a summer flight, try to find one that's first thing in the morning since those are less likely to get delayed.

This is good news for travelers, but the reality is this could take months or even years to be put into place. This is really just a first step.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In terms of delays or cancellations, AAA says weather is not the fault of the airline, so travelers are responsible for rebooking. If it's a mechanical issue, or something similar, then the airline would be responsible for rebooking.

If you have plans to drive to your summer destination, you'll have a lot of company. AAA says more than 37 million people will be on the roads. And the Friday of Memorial Day Weekend will be a major day on the roads — projected to be 6 % busier than last year.

The best time to leave by car will be in the morning or after 6 p.m.

You'll want to build in extra travel time and look for flexibility when booking in case you encounter issues.

According to the travel website Hopper, domestic airline tickets have gone down a bit, and are on average about $273. International tickets are a different story, though, since fares are up 50% from last year. That means flying internationally is the most expensive in more than five years.

Hotel prices in the United States, meanwhile, are down from 2022, as are car rentals.

The TSA is expected to give their update on summer travel at around 7:30 a.m.