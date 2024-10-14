Tsarnaev lawyers push for new judge in juror bias investigation

Lawyers for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev want a new judge to oversee the investigation into juror bias.

They say the judge that oversaw Tsarnaev's 2015 death penalty trial should excuse himself after making public comments about the case.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to The Boston Globe, Tsarnaev's legal team says that U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole Jr. "invited trouble" by commenting on the case on a podcast and during panel discussions, and those comments violate the judicial code of conduct.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the defense's request should be denied because the judge did not discuss the merits of the case.