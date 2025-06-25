Massachusetts just got another big-name quarterback.

Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Miami Dolphins play caller Tua, has signed with the Massachusetts Pirates, of the Indoor Football League, the team announced Wednesday.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Tagovailoa played with his brother and former New England Patriots starter Mac Jones at the University of Alabama, before transferring to the University of Maryland, where his 11,256 yards set a Big Ten all-time passing record.

Since graduating, Tagovailoa went undrafted and has played for several professional teams outside the NFL, first the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League, then the Sea Devils of Hamburg, Germany in the European League of Football.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He'll wear the number 12 for the Pirates, who already have two quarterbacks on their roster: Kenji Bahar, who's thrown at least four touchdowns in each of the last three games, and Felix Harper.

The Lowell-based team is 6-5, and getting ready to play the conference-topping Quad City Steamrollers in Illinois on Saturday.