Tufts Medical Center Has 0 COVID Inpatients for First Time Since March 2020

The milestone for the local healthcare provider comes a little over a week before the expiration of the modified public health emergency in Massachusetts

By Matt Fortin

Tufts Medical Center reached a major milestone on Tuesday in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital doesn't have any COVID-19 inpatients.

As of 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Tufts Medical Center said that for the first time since March, 21, 2020, the hospital has no COVID-19 inpatients — marking a big milestone for the hospital in the pandemic era.

Back in March, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey announced that her administration would be lifting the state's modified COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11, aligning with the end of the federal public health emergency ending on the same day.

The first case of COVID-19 in Massachusetts that was confirmed by the Department of Public Health was in a UMass Boston student who had just traveled from Wuhan, China. The case was announced on Feb. 1, 2020.

