Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Tufts Medicine

Tufts Medicine Cutting Dozens of Jobs Amid ‘Significant Financial Challenges'

The 70 jobs being cut are mostly administrative positions, according to a statement from the healthcare group

By Matt Fortin

byryo

Tufts Medicine has decided to eliminate dozens of jobs and cut more than 150 open positions, after facing "significant financial challenges," according to a statement to NBC10 Boston from the healthcare provider.

Tufts will eliminate around 170 open positions and 70 primarily administrative positions held by current staff members, the spokesperson confirmed.

The provider said that similar to health systems across the state and country, it has faced financial challenges due to post-pandemic capacity constraints, reliance on higher cost contract labor and delays in discharging patients for additional care. Tufts noted that contract labor has been especially prominent in supporting its nursing staff.

Despite putting into place cost-controlling measures, Tufts said it "must now make the incredibly difficult decision to reduce our workforce."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Tufts Medicine will continue to work closely with external partners to address the financial crisis impacting the entire healthcare system," the statement from Tufts said.

Tufts Medicine employs around 13,000 people.

More Healthcare News

Faulkner Hospital Jan 19

Faulkner Hospital Protest Moves Healthcare Wage Battle Beyond Nurses

healthcare Nov 14, 2022

Sick Profit: Investigating Private Equity's Stealthy Takeover of Health Care Across Cities and Specialties

This article tagged under:

Tufts Medicine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us