Tufts University accused of antisemitism on campus

Tufts University is being accused of antisemitism on campus.

The Anti-Defamation League of New England wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that it was "appalled by reports of vile antisemitism during a student senate meeting" at the university on Sunday.

Appalled by reports of vile antisemitism during a student senate meeting @Tufts yesterday. In addition to confronting the passage of pro-BDS resolutions on campus, Jewish students were reportedly told they smelled, were spat on, and overheard blatantly antisemitic comments from… — ADL New England (@ADL_NewEngland) March 4, 2024

Proposed resolutions concerning the Israel-Hamas war were discussed at the meeting, according to The Boston Globe.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

ADL New England urged the school to immediately launch an investigation into the allegations and take steps to address these concerns, the Globe reported.

A statement from the Tufts University president obtained by the Globe acknowledges the accusations and promises a thorough investigation.