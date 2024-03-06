Massachusetts

Tufts University accused of antisemitism on campus

A statement from the Tufts University president obtained by the Globe acknowledges the accusations and promises a thorough investigation

By Staff Reports

Tufts University is being accused of antisemitism on campus.

The Anti-Defamation League of New England wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that it was "appalled by reports of vile antisemitism during a student senate meeting" at the university on Sunday.

Proposed resolutions concerning the Israel-Hamas war were discussed at the meeting, according to The Boston Globe.

ADL New England urged the school to immediately launch an investigation into the allegations and take steps to address these concerns, the Globe reported.

A statement from the Tufts University president obtained by the Globe acknowledges the accusations and promises a thorough investigation.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBostonTufts University
