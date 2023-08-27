Tufts University resident assistants plan to strike on move-in day Tuesday

Move-in day might be a little more hectic for Tufts University students after the union representing resident assistants authorized a one-day strike -- on move-in day this Tuesday.

Time is ticking to reach a deal, with both sides releasing statements Sunday.

The university in Medford, Massachusetts, says they do have contingency plans in place, if a strike does happen Tuesday while first-year students are moving their belongings onto campus.

Tufts adds that they've actively been negotiating a contract with the RA's union and responding to workplace concerns. They also say they've made a number of proposals and have suggested dates to continue bargaining,

"In all our collective bargaining relationships, our goal is to support our mission and to follow a set of principles, including providing quality learning and research opportunities; ensuring a safe and respectful work environment; individual and institutional accountability; efficiency; and flexibility. We also seek to achieve equity among various groups of similarly situated employees," said Kalimah Redd Knight, senior deputy director of Media Relations at Tufts.

"As we have gone through the bargaining process, we have benchmarked what our peer institutions offer Resident Assistants. We believe that a room and board plan both aligns with our values as an institution and is in line with best practices and industry standards across higher education," Redd Knight added. "Although we appreciate the valuable role our RAs have traditionally played, we have made robust contingency plans to fully support our students in the event of a strike and our staff are well-prepared to step in and help."

It's a different story according to resident assistants.

Their union, called ULTRA, says Tufts refuses to respond to their compensation proposal. They're asking for a financial stipend, saying offers of special meal plans, for example, aren't helpful to most students -- many of whom are upper classmen.

"Since we began bargaining with the university in February, the administration has repeatedly rejected proposals that RAs receive wages for the work we do for the university. After voting to authorize a strike on Wednesday, the university agreed to a bargaining session on Friday, but refused to offer any response to our previous compensation proposal. Further, the university made threats of a lockout, of replacing us, and of charging us for our rooms, threatening the housing security of our members," the union said in a statement.

"In light of all of this, our strike is set to begin this Tuesday, August 29, the day of move-in for first-year students. We are committed, however, to reaching a settlement with Tufts to avoid this outcome," ULTRA added.

Nile Speight-Leggett, a senior resident advisor at Tufts, says, "More than 70% of us are on financial aid and working multiple jobs, and so for persons which don’t eat on campus, a meal plan means nothing to them. Or if their financial aid is fully covered, a meal plan doesn’t add any value to their existing presence at Tufts."

"So establishing a stipend with which we can really use the resources to what best fits our each and individual need, it’s truly what’s important to us as RA’s,” she added.

Another round of negotiations are slated for Monday. Both the university and RA union have said they continue to remain hopeful for a deal.