Tulum Mexican Cuisine is apparently opening in Somerville

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a brand new Mexican restaurant may be coming to Somerville.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Tulum Mexican Cuisine is planning to open on Washington Street, taking over a space near the Charlestown line just west of Sullivan Square. Very little is currently known about the upcoming dining spot other than Bizapedia saying that Abner Gonzalez and Paul Mongui appear to be behind the place; as soon as we find out more, we will post an update here.

The address for Tulum Mexican Cuisine is 3 Washington Street, Somerville, MA, 02143. Its website will be at https://tulumsomerville.com/

