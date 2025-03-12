Turkey alert! Brookline police warn of aggressive birds after parking officer's close encounter

Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, are warning residents to be on the alert for aggressive turkeys after one chased a parking enforcement officer into a building on Wednesday morning.

"Brookline residents should be aware that wild turkey mating season is currently underway, and some turkeys may display aggressive behavior," police said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "This morning at 8:30am, several aggressive turkeys were spotted along Babcock St. One such report stated a turkey chased a parking enforcement officer into a building and then began pecking on the glass door!"

They said the town's animal control officer responded to assist.

Brookline police posted a video of some of the turkeys.

During turkey mating season, typically between March and May, male turkeys become territorial and can see people as threats or competitors. They may chase, peck or try to intimidate people entering what they consider to be their territory. This is a temporary seasonal occurrence, and turkey aggression usually subsides once mating season ends.

Brookline police issued the following safety tips:

Maintain distance when encountering wild turkeys

Never feed wild turkeys, which reinforces bold behavior

If approached, appear large by opening your coat or raising your arms

Make loud noises to discourage approaching turkeys

Use an umbrella as a shield if necessary

Keep small children and pets close when in known turkey areas

Anyone who encounters an aggressive turkey in Brookline is being asked to report it to animal control at 617-730-2222, along with the location, time and description of the behavior.