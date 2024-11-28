Thanksgiving

PHOTOS: Brookline's turkeys give show of force on Thanksgiving Eve

People gawked at a flock of turkeys walking down the street in Brookline, Massachusetts, on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving 2024

By Asher Klein and Mark Garfinkel

Some of the sights as turkeys walked through Brookline, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, the day before Thanksgiving.
NBC10 Boston

A flock of turkeys made its presence known in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, hours before Turkey Day.

Nearly two dozen wild turkeys trotted and fluttered down Pleasant Street, causing onlookers to crane their heads at the apparent show of force on the ground and the air.

The birds are no stranger to Brookline — they were commemorated on the town's 2024 Election Day "I voted" stickers.

Get a close-up look at the gobblers' walk through town here:

A flock of turkeys on a Brookline, Massachusetts, street the day before Thanksgiving 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A flock of turkeys on a Brookline, Massachusetts, street the day before Thanksgiving 2024.
A turkey walks past a dog on a Brookline, Massachusetts, street the day before Thanksgiving 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A turkey walks past a dog on a Brookline, Massachusetts, street the day before Thanksgiving 2024.
Two turkeys on a sidewalk in Brookline, Massachusetts, the day before Thanksgiving 2024.
NBC10 Boston
Two turkeys on a sidewalk in Brookline, Massachusetts, the day before Thanksgiving 2024.
A turkey crossing a street in Brookline, Massachusetts, the day before Thanksgiving 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A turkey crossing a street in Brookline, Massachusetts, the day before Thanksgiving 2024.
A turkey drinks from a puddle in Brookline, Massachusetts, the day before Thanksgiving 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A turkey drinks from a puddle in Brookline, Massachusetts, the day before Thanksgiving 2024.
A turkey flies near a building in Brookline, Massachusetts, the day before Thanksgiving 2024.
NBC10 Boston
A turkey flies near a building in Brookline, Massachusetts, the day before Thanksgiving 2024.
Two turkeys in building in Brookline, Massachusetts, tree the day before Thanksgiving 2024.
NBC10 Boston
Two turkeys in building in Brookline, Massachusetts, tree the day before Thanksgiving 2024.

