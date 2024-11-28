PHOTOS: Brookline's turkeys give show of force on Thanksgiving Eve

A flock of turkeys made its presence known in Brookline, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, hours before Turkey Day.

Nearly two dozen wild turkeys trotted and fluttered down Pleasant Street, causing onlookers to crane their heads at the apparent show of force on the ground and the air.

The birds are no stranger to Brookline — they were commemorated on the town's 2024 Election Day "I voted" stickers.

Get a close-up look at the gobblers' walk through town here:

