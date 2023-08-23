Turkish restaurant to open in former New Yorker Diner space in Watertown

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant is on its way to Watertown, and it will take over the space where a decades-old diner had been.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Halva is going to be opening on Mt. Auburn Street in the former New Yorker Diner space, with signs out front indicating that the new place may be focusing at least in part on Turkish food while also serving such options as burgers and Philly cheesesteaks. (Other items mentioned include falafel, gyros, midye dolma, doner kebabs, kokorec, and kunefe.) No opening date for Halva has been given as of yet, with one sign simply saying "coming soon."

The New Yorker Diner shut down during the start of the pandemic in 2020 after being in business since the 1970s.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The address for Halva is 39 Mt Auburn Street, Watertown, MA, 02472.





NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and some major related expenses. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



