Motorcyclist killed in Maine crash

A 65-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Route 4 in Turner, Maine, on Friday.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office says they received a report around 3:49 p.m. for a crash in the 1600 block of Auburn Road and arrived to find a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle off the roadway, as well as a critically injured man.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police say William Brooks, of Lisbon, was traveling northbound on Route 4 when his motorcycle left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking an embankment and ejecting him from the bike.

Brooks, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, sustained serious injuries, police said. He was taken to Central Maine Medical center in Lewiston, where he later died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.