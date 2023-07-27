Turns out there wasn't a snake on the loose in Lexington after all

It seems reports that a boa constrictor was slithering free around Lexington, Massachusetts, were actually a misunderstanding.

The Lexington Police Department posted a photo to their Facebook page Wednesday warning the public to look out for the snake, which they thought was a pet that had somehow escaped or was set loose and was wandering near the center of town, near CVS. While it was not considered dangerous to humans, police asked the public to stay away if they spotted it and to report sightings to the department.

So what are the facts? Police say there was a boa constrictor at the Center area of town on Sunday, but it seems it was never on the loose - apparently, its owner put it on the ground to allow people to take some pictures.

A group of kids began texting about the snake, sharing the photos. That's when a concerned parent saw the photos and thought the reptile was roaming free and called it into Lexington's animal control officer.

Police believe the owner took the pet home after the photos were taken - though they are still trying to identify that person, and ask that they call animal control.

It is legal to own most species of boas and pythons as pets in Massachusetts, according to the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. These snakes are not generally considered dangerous to humans.