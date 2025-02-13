All flights at Tweed New Haven Airport in CT delayed after ‘security incident'

There was a security incident at Tweed New Haven Airport on Thursday morning, the terminal was temporarily closed for a security sweep and all flights are temporarily delayed, according to a social media post from the airport.

No information was released about what happened, but the airport said there was a “security incident” around 11 a.m.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the terminal was temporarily closed for a full security sweep,” the airport said in the post.

TSA is rescreening all passengers in the terminal.

Tweed New Haven Airport said standard security protocols have been activated and are being following.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.