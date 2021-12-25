Twin Brothers Killed in Single-Car Crash in Mattapoisett

Twin brothers were killed in a single-car crash along Interstate 195 in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts on Friday.

Alberto and Ruddy Morales, 33, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, were pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford after their Honda Accord was discovered in the median on the westbound side of I-195, according to Mattapoisett police.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Officers first received calls to the scene around 11:10 a.m. on Friday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Mattapoisett police said, with the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit assisting.