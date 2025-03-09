Twin Donuts in Allston is apparently closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like an iconic breakfast and lunch spot in Allston is closing after being in business for 70 years.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to multiple sources, including sources within the media and the restaurant industry, Twin Donuts is shutting down, with a post within the Allston Brighton Facebook group page showing a note that says the last day in business for the Cambridge Street spot is March 23 while referring customers to Cafe Mirror and the Brighton Cafe, which are both located in Brighton and have an ownership connection to the place. Twin Donuts dates back to the mid-1950s and has gone through several ownership changes over the years, with the current owners taking over the shop in 2001.

In addition to donuts, Twin Donuts also offers bagels, muffins, croissants, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pancakes, French toast, omelets, salads, and more.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The address for Twin Donuts is 501 Cambridge Street, Allston, MA, 02134.

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)