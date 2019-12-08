Twitter Threat

Twitter User Who Offered $500 for Killling ICE Agent Acquitted

Brandon Ziobrowski was charged with using interstate and foreign commerce to transmit a threat

By Philip Marcelo

A man who tweeted that he would give $500 to anyone who would kill a federal immigration officer was acquitted in a case that centered on whether a threatening social media post is protected speech.

A federal jury at U.S. District Court in Boston cleared 35-year-old Brandon Ziobrowski, of New York City. He had faced up to five years in prison and a fine as high as $250,000 if convicted.

Ziobrowski lived in Cambridge, Massachusetts, at the time and was charged with using interstate and foreign commerce to transmit a threat.

Ziobrowski also allegedly tweeted he wanted to "slit" the late U.S. Sen. John McCain's throat.

His lawyer argued the comments were constitutionally protected free speech.

