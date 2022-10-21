Local

dorchester

Two Adults and a Child Rescued From Burning Home in Dorchester

By Matt Fortin

A house fire in Dorchester
NBC10 Boston

Two adults and a child were rescued after a fire broke out early Friday morning at a home in Dorchester, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Boston fire responded to a two and a half story home on Brookview Road, where heavy flames from the front porch extended up the building. Crews have been able to knock down the fire.

The three people who were rescued were taken to the hospital by EMS with minor injuries, according to fire officials.

Four adults and a child have been displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross will help them to find housing.

