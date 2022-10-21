Two Adults and a Child Rescued From Burning Home in Dorchester

Two adults and a child were rescued after a fire broke out early Friday morning at a home in Dorchester, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Boston fire responded to a two and a half story home on Brookview Road, where heavy flames from the front porch extended up the building. Crews have been able to knock down the fire.

At approximately 3:00 heavy fire from the front porches extending up the occupied building at 31 Brookview st. Dor pic.twitter.com/09RJTiQIbl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 21, 2022

The three people who were rescued were taken to the hospital by EMS with minor injuries, according to fire officials.

Four adults and a child have been displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross will help them to find housing.